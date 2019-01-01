 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Expedus

by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

AgMedica Bioscience Inc. Cannabis Flower Expedus

About this product

Expedus™ is a hybrid medical strain cultivated to produce moderate to high levels of THC content. Capture the moment and allow the senses to expand along the path of your choice. Some medical strains with moderate levels of THC have been known to help with inflammation. Expedus™ is commonly known as Shishkaberry. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene, Cymene, and Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry

Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.

About this brand

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.