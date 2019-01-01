About this product
Expedus™ is a hybrid medical strain cultivated to produce moderate to high levels of THC content. Capture the moment and allow the senses to expand along the path of your choice. Some medical strains with moderate levels of THC have been known to help with inflammation. Expedus™ is commonly known as Shishkaberry. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene, Cymene, and Caryophyllene.
Shishkaberry, or “Kish,” is an indica-dominant hybrid that came about from crossing DJ Short Blueberry with an unknown Afghani strain. This plant will mature in 8 to 9 weeks and should yield a fairly high amount of flowers. Shiskaberry’s buds have a fruit and berry aroma and will be painted with shades of purple. Its initial head buzz is happy and good for finishing things up or being social, but will slip into a lazy high over time.