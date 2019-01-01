 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Inclinium

by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

Inclinium

About this product

Inclinium™ is an Indica dominant THC enriched medical strain. Heighten the breadth of your journey, invite positivity and peacefulness as you carve your path. Strains with higher THC have been used to help treat pain, sleep disorders, and nausea. Inclinium™ is commonly known as Cold Creek Kush. Notable terpenes in this strain are: Pinene, Cymene, and Caryophyllene.

About this strain

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush

Cold Creek Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses the powerful MK Ultra and fellow Colorado native Chemdawg 91. The work of T.H. Seeds, this strain nabbed 2nd place at the 2010 High Times Cannabis Cup in the indica category. Cold Creek Kush flowers at 9 to 11 weeks, but must have adequate room to stretch out its limbs. Piney and sour, users rave over its fresh taste and balanced effects, which are relaxing without being too sleepy.

About this brand

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.