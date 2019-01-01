About this product
Navis™ is an Indica dominant medical strain that has been enriched with moderate levels of THC. Draw from your journey, target your senses, focus on your health and wellness. Indica strains with moderate levels of THC have been reported to treat symptoms of anxiety and have overall calming effects. Navis™ is commonly known as Critical Mass. Notable terpenes in this strain include: Pinene and Carophyllene.
Critical Mass is a combination of Afghani and Skunk #1 that originated from the breeder Mr. Nice Seed Bank. With a large "critical mass" of production, branches tend to snap from the weight of these dense buds. Flowering time is approximately 6-8 weeks, with a heavy leaf to flower ratio. However, due to the large production of flowering, this strain is susceptible to mold which can be reduced by growing indoors to reduce humidity.