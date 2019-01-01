About this product
A Sativa dominant medical strain, Odyssea™’s genetics are carefully cultivated from an enriched THC profile. At lower doses, high THC medical strains can be conducive to heightened creativity and concentration. Higher THC strains can be used to help with sleep and appetite stimulation. Odyssea™ is commonly known as Ghost Train Haze. Notable terpenes present in this strain are: Pinene and Myrcene. Odyssea™ is floral with citrus and sour notes
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.