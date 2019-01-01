 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Odyssea

Odyssea

by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

Write a review
AgMedica Bioscience Inc. Cannabis Flower Odyssea

About this product

A Sativa dominant medical strain, Odyssea™’s genetics are carefully cultivated from an enriched THC profile. At lower doses, high THC medical strains can be conducive to heightened creativity and concentration. Higher THC strains can be used to help with sleep and appetite stimulation. Odyssea™ is commonly known as Ghost Train Haze. Notable terpenes present in this strain are: Pinene and Myrcene. Odyssea™ is floral with citrus and sour notes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Ghost Train Haze

Ghost Train Haze
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

First bred by Rare Dankness, Ghost Train Haze is a sativa cross of Ghost OG and Neville’s Wreck. Unlike typical sativas, Ghost Train Haze grows dense buds blanketed in white, crystal-capped trichomes. With a sour citrus and floral aroma, Ghost Train Haze delivers a potent dose of THC to knock out pain, depression, and appetite loss, but patients prone to anxiety should steer clear of this heavy-hitter. Low doses are conducive to concentration and creativity, but you may notice some cerebral haziness as you smoke more. Ghost Train Haze is a suitable outdoor strain for warm climates and has a 65 to 80 day flowering time indoors.

About this brand

AgMedica Bioscience Inc. Logo
Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.