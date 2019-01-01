About this product

Sojourn™ is an Indica dominant hybrid medical strain with a balanced ratio of THC and CBD. Savour those elusive, evanescent moments of reflection at the outset of your treatment journey. Balanced medical strains have been known to produce effects associated with both cannabinoids THC and CBD. Sojourn™ is commonly known as Babba's Erkle Cookies. Notable terpenes in this strain are: Pinene, Nerolidol, and Myrcene.