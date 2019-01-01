 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sojourn™ is an Indica dominant hybrid medical strain with a balanced ratio of THC and CBD. Savour those elusive, evanescent moments of reflection at the outset of your treatment journey. Balanced medical strains have been known to produce effects associated with both cannabinoids THC and CBD. Sojourn™ is commonly known as Babba's Erkle Cookies. Notable terpenes in this strain are: Pinene, Nerolidol, and Myrcene.

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.