AgMedica’s medical cannabis oil drops are extracted from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Our extraction process is designed to efficiently convert premium dried cannabis flower into a quality finished product using a premium olive oil as a carrier oil. Our full spectrum of oils offers simple and discreet usage, that come with precise dosing, making oil drops an excellent choice for cannabis consumption.
