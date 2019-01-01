 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
THC Cannabis Drops

by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

About this product

AgMedica’s medical cannabis oil drops are extracted from high quality cannabis strains grown indoors in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical grade facility utilizing Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. Our extraction process is designed to efficiently convert premium dried cannabis flower into a quality finished product using a premium olive oil as a carrier oil. Our full spectrum of oils offers simple and discreet usage, that come with precise dosing, making oil drops an excellent choice for cannabis consumption.

About this brand

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.