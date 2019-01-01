 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by AgMedica Bioscience Inc.

About this product

Traversa™ is a Sativa dominant medical hybrid that has been cultivated to generate moderate to high levels of THC. Endorse your true energy, focus your senses, and enrich your daily journey. Strains with moderate to high levels of THC can be associated with elevated mood. The Traversa™ aroma exudes both fruit and citrus, blending an undercurrent of sweetness. Traversa™'s common name is San Fernando Valley. Notable terpenes present in this strain are: Limonene and Linalool.

About this brand

Ag Medica Bioscience Inc. is a leading company in the Canadian medical cannabis industry, who strives to improve the quality of life for all of their patients, by providing superior, consistent, quality medication.