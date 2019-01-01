About this product

Traversa™ is a Sativa dominant medical hybrid that has been cultivated to generate moderate to high levels of THC. Endorse your true energy, focus your senses, and enrich your daily journey. Strains with moderate to high levels of THC can be associated with elevated mood. The Traversa™ aroma exudes both fruit and citrus, blending an undercurrent of sweetness. Traversa™'s common name is San Fernando Valley. Notable terpenes present in this strain are: Limonene and Linalool.