 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Durga Mata II CBD Pre-rolls

Durga Mata II CBD Pre-rolls

by Agro-Greens

Write a review
Agro-Greens Cannabis Pre-rolls Durga Mata II CBD Pre-rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Durga Mata II CBD is a perfect blend of CBD to THC for a consumer looking for slightly higher CBD levels while still enjoying dried cannabis. Cultivar Lineage: Durga Mata, Shiva THC range: 4.9-7.3% CBD range: 10-14.2% Dominant terpenes: Terpinolene, Myrcene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Agro-Greens Logo
Agro-Greens utilizes state-of-the-art growing and cultivation technology to create micro-environments for ultimate control from seed-to-sale. We are a family-run company dedicated to producing craft-quality, medical cannabis that ensures a natural, consistent, and effective medicine results from every crop we grow and harvest. Our products are processed in Saskatchewan and packaged into Mylar bags to lock in freshness, flavour, and potency.