The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. 7ACRES | Sensi Star | Indica | 24.19% THC | 0.03% CBD Sensi Star is a legendary, award-winning indica strain bred by Dutch cannabis industry pioneers Paradise Seeds. Possessing robust, resinous, trichome-rich buds, Sensi Star is a world-renowned cultivar that offers a potent cannabinoid profile and a pleasing, complex array of terpenes producing a pronounced aroma of lemon, pepper and fuel (petrol).
Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods.