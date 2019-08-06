 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol.1

by AHLOT

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. A peek at what's inside... Edison Cannabis Co. | Rio Bravo (Wabanaki) | Sativa | 13.7% THC A sativa-dominant strain grown indoors, Rio Bravo (known on the street as Wabanaki) was the2017 Canadian Cannabis Awards Top Sativa Flower of the year. A strain with mid to high THC content, Rio Bravo holds almost no CBD content. You can expect to find piney and floral terpene notes when enjoying this strain in its dry flower form. Saturday | Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze | CBD Dominant Sativa | 2.35% THC | 8.68% CBD A cross of Super Silver Haze, Neville's Haze and a rich CBD blend, with it's relatively high CBD, this dry flower has a citrus and earthy flavour profile, with a piney aroma to finish. Symbl | Solar Power (Sour Kush) | Hybrid | 18.44% THC | 0.02% CBD Solar Power, Symbl’s version of Sour Kush, has a tightly packed bud structure with dense, vibrant green flowers covered with amber pistils and sprinkled with frosty trichomes. Terrifically tart and superbly pungent, Sour Kush is a hybrid strain known for its high THC content and powerful flavour profile, combining sour, crisp lemon and invigorating pine. The robust, tangy citrus taste is balanced with hints of earthy wood and sharp diesel. Haven St. | No. 402 (Blueberry Kush) | Indica | 17.35% THC | 0.04% CBD Blueberry Kush is a high THC and low CBD strain that lives among the 400s within Haven St's neighbourhood. With a sweet berry and earthy floral flavour profile, this indica dominant strain is a prime example of a higher THC content experience to compare and contrast with other strain profiles. 7ACRES | Sensi Star | Indica | 24.19% THC | 0.03% CBD Sensi Star is a legendary, award-winning indica strain bred by Dutch cannabis industry pioneers Paradise Seeds. Possessing robust, resinous, trichome-rich buds, Sensi Star is a world-renowned cultivar that offers a potent cannabinoid profile and a pleasing, complex array of terpenes producing a pronounced aroma of lemon, pepper and fuel (petrol).

UncleMilty

Tasty sealed jars of treats! "No. 402 Blueberry Kush" great, but tiny little pieces for the 1g kept the collection from the 5 star. The "Rio Bravo" had a great earth based flavor. "Saturday Afternoon" was an amazing weekend Sativa (works for Sat morn too). "Solar Power" is a strain I want to explore more. "No. 402 Blueberry Kush" Flavor abounds I want more for sure! "Sensi Star" is a favorite I am happy to have had again! Way to go with this collection, I am looking forward to Vol. 2 Your Mother's Brother

AHLOT (A Higher Level Of Thought) is a transmodern brand. Taking the best of everything that has come before while embracing the leading edge of today's hyperspeed social change, we are curators at heart. By bringing together the most provocative and evolved aspects of everything from cannabis strains to storage to cultural content, we're helping to host this intertwining party we call our lives. We like to say we offer the most thoughtful choices in the industry. Everything we do is collaborative, often talking to hundreds of customers to refine our products. Your personal contribution is much more than welcome - it's essential. Plain and simple, we're here to inspire the thinker in each of us. Here's to the highest common denominator.