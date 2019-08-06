UncleMilty
on August 6th, 2019
Tasty sealed jars of treats! "No. 402 Blueberry Kush" great, but tiny little pieces for the 1g kept the collection from the 5 star. The "Rio Bravo" had a great earth based flavor. "Saturday Afternoon" was an amazing weekend Sativa (works for Sat morn too). "Solar Power" is a strain I want to explore more. "No. 402 Blueberry Kush" Flavor abounds I want more for sure! "Sensi Star" is a favorite I am happy to have had again! Way to go with this collection, I am looking forward to Vol. 2 Your Mother's Brother