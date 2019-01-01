Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze by Saturday | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1
The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. Saturday | Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze | CBD Dominant Sativa | 2.35% THC | 8.68% CBD A cross of Super Silver Haze, Neville's Haze and a rich CBD blend, with it's relatively high CBD, this dry flower has a citrus and earthy flavour profile, with a piney aroma to finish.
MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects.