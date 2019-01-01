 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze by Saturday | AHLOT CANNABIS COLLECTIONS™: Discovery Series Vol. 1

About this product

The AHLOT Cannabis Collections™: Discovery Series Vol.1 contains 5 one gram samples from five different licensed producers in Canada. Nominated for the 2018 Product of the Year and Innovation of the Year at the Canadian Cannabis Awards gala, it's the perfect mix for any occasion, if we do say so ourselves. Saturday | Saturday Afternoon CBD MediHaze | CBD Dominant Sativa | 2.35% THC | 8.68% CBD A cross of Super Silver Haze, Neville's Haze and a rich CBD blend, with it's relatively high CBD, this dry flower has a citrus and earthy flavour profile, with a piney aroma to finish.

About this strain

MediHaze (or CBD Medi Haze) is an 80/20 sativa-dominant strain bred by CBD Crew that crosses genetics from Super Silver Haze, Neville’s Haze, and an undisclosed CBD-rich parent. Its THC to CBD ratio typically comes out 1:1, but some seeds will offer a doubled CBD content. THC and CBD’s synergy provide relief to a variety of symptoms, some of which include pain, inflammation, and anxiety. Pine, mint, and spice aromas burst from MediHaze buds in a fragrant introduction to its clear-headed, uplifting effects. 

About this brand

AHLOT (A Higher Level Of Thought) is a transmodern brand. Taking the best of everything that has come before while embracing the leading edge of today's hyperspeed social change, we are curators at heart. By bringing together the most provocative and evolved aspects of everything from cannabis strains to storage to cultural content, we're helping to host this intertwining party we call our lives. We like to say we offer the most thoughtful choices in the industry. Everything we do is collaborative, often talking to hundreds of customers to refine our products. Your personal contribution is much more than welcome - it's essential. Plain and simple, we're here to inspire the thinker in each of us. Here's to the highest common denominator.