 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. AirVape OM

AirVape OM

by AirVape

Skip to Reviews
5.08
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers AirVape OM
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers AirVape OM
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers AirVape OM
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers AirVape OM
AirVape Vaping Portable Vaporizers AirVape OM

$69.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

This portable vaporizer keychain will be the perfect companion for an on-the-go vaping experience. This product is not intended for use of eLiquid (eJuice). Specifications: - For use of concentrates only - 350 mAh chargeable battery - 510 thread - Weighs 1.6 oz - Measurements: 4.5" L, .5" W - 3 changeable voltage settings - Easy to Use Settings - Sturdy Metal Body - Materials: Steel, dual quartz coil atomizer, glass How To Use: - Turn the unit on/off by clicking the button located at the top of the vaporizer (opposite end of the mouthpiece) 5 times. - Change the voltage with 3 clicks of the same button. The Red light indicates the highest voltage (4.0v), blue indicates medium voltage (3.2v) and the white indicates the lowest voltage (2.4v). - The AirVape OM comes with dual quartz coil atomizer that you may use to vaporize concentrates. - Press and hold the same button located at the opposite end of the mouthpiece to active the device and inhale. What's included in the kit: - AirVape OM - Dual quartz coil atomizer with glass mouthpiece - 2 additional changeable cover caps for universal pre-filled cartridges - Loading Tool - Charger - User Manual - Limited Lifetime Warranty (Easily Registered at AirVapeUSA.com)

About this brand

AirVape Logo
Airvape’s engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing you the best and highest performing dry herb vaporizers. Along with an outstanding team to provide the most helpful customer service.

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

Tue Jul 09 2019
n........0
This pen is very portable, easy to use and key chain function. Amazing unit and very affordable.
Fri Jul 05 2019
j........9
great pen!!!
Thu Jun 27 2019
m........a
the best pen around. kudos!