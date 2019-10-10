 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Grinders
  5. The Rocket Grinder

The Rocket Grinder

by AirVape

Write a review
AirVape Smoking Grinders The Rocket Grinder

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Grind your herbs with the most sophisticated grinder on the market today. Carry your herbs around in the most discrete way, on your keychain. Fill up your vaporizer with herbs without spill, right to the heating chamber. Yes! Taking off the mouthpiece doesn't only allow you to fill up a chamber, it is also a one-hitter pipe, for extra convenience on-the-go. Just another reason to not forget your keychain at home!

Related video

The Rocket Grinder – Product Spotlight

October 10, 2019

00:59

About this brand

AirVape Logo
Airvape’s engineers and designers are dedicated to bringing you the best and highest performing dry herb vaporizers. Along with an outstanding team to provide the most helpful customer service.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review