  5. Stash Bag Strap Gray

Stash Bag Strap Gray

by Alto

About this product

Designed by Leila Jinnah for Alto Essentials Japanese fuzzy grosgrain, handwoven and sewn into a strap for cross-body or shoulder wear. With integrated neodymium magnets, it converts any Alto box into a versatile and stylish stash bag.

About this brand

Elevate everything with Alto Essentials: meticulously curated basics, packaged in iconic single-serving packets with a gentle dose of cannabis extracts.

