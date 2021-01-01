 Loading…

Hybrid

Green Magic Cannabis Seeds

by Amsterdam Genetics

$37.55MSRP

About this product

Parents: Green Manalishi X White Choco Type: 60% Indica / 40% Sativa Taste: Chocolate / Sweet / Spicy Effect: Intense Bodybuzz Flowering time: 8 – 9 Weeks Green Magic – Amsterdam’s Own Green Happiness Green Magic cannabis seeds by Amsterdam Genetics are a unique strain developed by us here in Amsterdam. This indica dominant hybrid is once again a strain which will accelerate the heartbeat of many consumers. Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam With a short flowering period and heavy narcotic buds Green Magic has in a very short period become a firm favourite, gaining a faithful following within months of its introduction in coffeeshops in Amsterdam These plants produce very compact, light green buds with a sweet taste that can be described as chocolatey with a hint of mint. Due to its Sativa influences we recommend a slightly longer growing period, which is generally offset by its relatively short flowering period. This product gives to consumer an intense long lasting bodybuzz and has many medicinal properties it is therefore well suited for pain along with eating and sleeping disorders.

About this brand

Providing high quality genetics found in some of Amsterdams most famous coffeeshops; Amsterdam Genetics strains - like the world renowned 'White Choco' - stole the heart of many consumers. So to meet customers' high demand, Amsterdam Genetics started offering seeds of their most famous strains to the public. An endeavor rewarded with a sturdy fanbase and gratitude from growers all around the world. Back in 1985, the founders of Amsterdam Genetics were at the forefront of developing the Dutch cannabis culture. Years of experience and a true passion for cannabis ensured a firm foundation for this innovative brand to build on over the last few decades. Discover it yourself! Find Amsterdam Genetics cannabis seeds online: http://bit.ly/AG-Seeds or at our trusted resellers.

About this strain

Green Magic

Green Magic

Green Magic is an indica-dominant cross of Green Manalishi (Pacific G13 x G13/HP) and White Choco (White Russian x Chocolope) created by Amsterdam Genetics. This hybrid leans on the rich chocolatey aroma of White Choco while garnering G13’s legendary potency. While the physical intensity of Green Magic’s buzz can make some hearts race, the strain’s long-lasting and potent effects may make it a good choice for consumers suffering from chronic pain and sleeplessness. 

