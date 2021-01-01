Order your marijuana and cannabis seeds straight from Amsterdam.We offer high quality seeds at affordable prices. All our seeds have been selected by the best breeders in The Netherlands with many years of experience. Are you looking for world famous strains like White Widow, Big Bud, Afghan or Kush? Or would you rather have something unique like White Widow XTRM, AK47 XTRM or Borderliner XTRM? These exclusive strains are only available at Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds! With over 130 strains we offer a great selection of indica and sativa seeds, regular seeds and feminized seeds. We also offer the best autoflowering seeds, ideal for the first time and novice growers. All our seeds are shipped worldwide and delivered within 9 till 14 business days.Thanks to our crush-proof and stealth packaging your seeds will arrive safely and no one will know what you've ordered. If you have any questions our customer support team is available to give you expert advice. Send us an email and we will get back to you within 24 hours.