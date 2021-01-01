 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. BIG BUD AUTO-FEM
Indica

BIG BUD AUTO-FEM

by Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds

Write a review
Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Cannabis Seeds BIG BUD AUTO-FEM

$50.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

BIG BUD AUTO-FEM by Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds

About this brand

Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds Logo
Order your marijuana and cannabis seeds straight from Amsterdam.We offer high quality seeds at affordable prices. All our seeds have been selected by the best breeders in The Netherlands with many years of experience. Are you looking for world famous strains like White Widow, Big Bud, Afghan or Kush? Or would you rather have something unique like White Widow XTRM, AK47 XTRM or Borderliner XTRM? These exclusive strains are only available at Amsterdam Marijuana Seeds! With over 130 strains we offer a great selection of indica and sativa seeds, regular seeds and feminized seeds. We also offer the best autoflowering seeds, ideal for the first time and novice growers. All our seeds are shipped worldwide and delivered within 9 till 14 business days.Thanks to our crush-proof and stealth packaging your seeds will arrive safely and no one will know what you've ordered. If you have any questions our customer support team is available to give you expert advice. Send us an email and we will get back to you within 24 hours.

About this strain

Big Bud

Big Bud
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review