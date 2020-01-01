Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
DT81 by RIFF has high THC potency potential and its greenhouse-grown dried bud is hand-groomed in Leamington, Ontario. RIFF expertly grows and cures all its dried flower to deliver quality flavour and smoothness. This sativa-dominant strain has frosty green buds with burnt orange hairs. RIFF pre-rolls are expertly crafted for consistency and convenience. DT81 has a balance of native terpenes including terpinolene, caryophyllene, humulene, and beta-pinene. This flavourful strain has citrusy, tart and sweet notes.
Be the first to review this product.