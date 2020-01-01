 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Jean Guy Pre-Roll 1g

by Aphria

Aphria Cannabis Pre-rolls Jean Guy Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Jean Guy

Jean Guy

Jean Guy, said to be a phenotype of White Widow, is a hybrid from Canada with intensely cerebral effects and a sour citrus smell. Frosted dark green leaves hide pastel buds loaded with golden crystal trichomes. Hints of lemon and pine come through in Jean Guy’s flavor, providing a gentle launch into jolting sativa effects. Its energizing and uplifting qualities makes Jean Guy a perfect strain to start the day with, although scattered and distracting thoughts may interfere with productivity. Jean Guy is a reputable source of relief for fibromyalgia and cancer symptoms, but patients prone to anxiety may want to dose with caution due to its typically high THC content.

About this brand

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing