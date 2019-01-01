About this product
Aphria’s KUSAWA dried cannabis is a THC, sativa-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for beta-caryophyllene. Beta-caryophyllene is known its anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic properties. As a sativa-dominant strain, Kusawa is known for its daytime use for those that want to remain alert.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.