Aphria’s LIMERICK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. As an indica-dominant strain, Limerick is known for its nighttime use. (1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
About this strain
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.