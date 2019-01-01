 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Aphria

Aphria’s LIMERICK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for myrcene. Myrcene profiles are known to act as a sleep aid, muscle relaxant, and analgesic. As an indica-dominant strain, Limerick is known for its nighttime use. (1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364

Pre-98 Bubba Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Born in the days of grunge, The Spice Girls, and Y2K, Pre-98 Bubba Kush is a blast from the past. This strain provides consumers with a consistent heavy body sensation, making it a favorite for more than a decade. Pre-98 Bubba Kush is great for those looking for pain relief without feeling overwhelmed or incapacitated. Flowering at around 10 weeks, P-98 features a pungent, musky scent and coffee-like taste. This oldie but goodie might be just the thing when you’re looking to relax and unwind at the end of a long day.

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing