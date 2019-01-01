 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Mohawk (Rockstar)

Mohawk (Rockstar)

by Aphria

About this product

Aphria’s MOHAWK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for both beta-caryophyllene and limonene. Limonene has shown anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties, as well as helping treat acid reflux. Beta-caryoplyllene is known to be an anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic. As an indica-dominant strain, Mohawk is known for its nighttime use.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364

About this strain

Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

About this brand

Aphria is a Health Canada Licensed Producer of medical cannabis products. Our quality medical cannabis is 100% greenhouse grown. We are truly 'powered by sunlight', allowing for the most natural growing conditions available to produce safe medical cannabis products. We understand that every patient's situation is unique, which is why we provide a personalized level of care to suit the individual needs of each patient. Our patient care does not stop with the initial consultation. Our team is committed to providing guidance and continued support throughout the entire patient experience. Call us today for a free consultation: 1-844-427-4742 We have a Good Thing Growing