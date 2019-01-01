About this product
Aphria’s MOHAWK dried cannabis is a THC, indica-dominant strain. Its terpene profile indexes higher for both beta-caryophyllene and limonene. Limonene has shown anti-anxiety and anti-depressant properties, as well as helping treat acid reflux. Beta-caryoplyllene is known to be an anti-inflammatory, analgesic and anti-arthritic. As an indica-dominant strain, Mohawk is known for its nighttime use.(1) (1) Russo, E. B. (2011). Taming THC: potential cannabis synergy and phytocannabinoid-terpenoid entourage effects. British Journal of Pharmacology, 163(7), 1344–1364
Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.