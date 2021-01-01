About this product
All-natural, made with essential oils. Based on a tried and trued Health Canada NPN approved formulation of over 20 years. All-natural, made with essential oils. Based on a tried and trued Health Canada NPN approved formulation of over 20 years. Both THC and CBD oils are made from full plant specturm. This fast-acting topical roll-on gel is smooth and great smelling. No worries of a lingering odor and the gel can be used anywhere.
About this brand
Apothecary Labs
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.