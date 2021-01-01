Houndstooth
by Tweed
Grown in Delta, British Columbia by Canandia, D Bubba is the child of Death Star and Bubba Kush. This indica-dominant hybrid has frosty lime green buds are caked with crystals that promise a potent punch. D Bubba is grown in live soil and showered with nothing but filtered water. The grow room has increased air circulation, 5x more carbon dioxide, 12 hours a day of strong light, and precisely controlled humidity for a superior bud. D Bubba was hand-trimmed to protect the delicate trichomes and then hang-dried for more developed terpenes and better moisture content.
Death Bubba is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. The result is a pungent strain that produces semi-sedating effects. Death Bubba is known to cause couchlock, so be sure to use this strain when you have nothing important to do. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help unknot tension and relieve physical discomfort associated with chronic pain. Death Bubba tastes sweet, earthy and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound.
