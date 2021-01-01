Death Bubba is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Death Star with Bubba Kush. The result is a pungent strain that produces semi-sedating effects. Death Bubba is known to cause couchlock, so be sure to use this strain when you have nothing important to do. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help unknot tension and relieve physical discomfort associated with chronic pain. Death Bubba tastes sweet, earthy and clean on the palate while the aroma is stinky and skunky. Growers say this strain has beautiful purple hues with trichomes and terpenes abound.