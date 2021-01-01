About this product

BC Original Glue is an indica-dominant hybrid, grown by Coast Mountain Cannabis in the pristine Pemberton Valley. The award-winning Original Glue strain was first developed by GG Strains as a hybrid, combining Chem's Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. It's become known for its pungent earthy and sour aromas and medium-density buds. Coast Mountain Cannabis plants are dried using the cold cure method to preserve the terpenes and enhance the overall quality and flavour. And, thanks to small batch production, they're hand-trimmed to produce an ultra-premium finished product. Coast Mountain Cannabis has over 100 years of combined experience on their team, with a suite of certified premium strains carefully selected based on their suitability for indoor cultivation, terpene profiles, and yields. Using irrigated mountain water from the local coast mountains and glaciers, every plant is grown in single-strain rooms with organic living soil, which produces the highest-grade terpene profiles.