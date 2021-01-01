About this product

Dunn Cannabis Island Pink Head, an indica-dominant hybrid, is a cross between Island Pink and Screwhead. The buds are dense with a great sugar profile. Island Pink Head's top terpenes are caryophyllene, limonene, myrcene, giving it a gassy, heady aroma with creamy hints to it. Dunn Cannabis prides itself on experience, quality, and unique genetics. While other growers may source cannabis from nurseries, Dunn Cannabis uses its own genetics. This allows for complete control of the grow and output of the plants. Based out of Abbottsford, B.C., each plant is grown in soil and flowered using High Sodium Bulbs. They’re hand watered and hand trimmed, ensuring a premium product for consumers. Dunn Cannabis slow dries its product in a flash of cold air at 50% humidity until the flower is up to company standards.