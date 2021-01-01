 Loading…

  5. Dunn Cannabis Screwhead

Dunn Cannabis Screwhead

by Artisan Batch

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Screwhead is a unique offering from Dunn Cannabis. It is a rare, gassy strain with a beautiful colour spectrum, and orange and purple throughout. Top terpenes include limonene, trans-caryophyllene and beta-myrcene resulting in an earthy, woodsy, and citrusy fragrance. Based out of Abbottsford, B.C., Logan Dunn prides himself on experience, quality, and unique genetics that allows for complete control of his grow and output. Each plant is grown in soil and flowered using high sodium bulbs. Then they’re hand watered and hand trimmed, and slow dried in a flash of cold air at 50% humidity.

About this brand

Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.

