Screwhead is a unique offering from Dunn Cannabis. It is a rare, gassy strain with a beautiful colour spectrum, and orange and purple throughout. Top terpenes include limonene, trans-caryophyllene and beta-myrcene resulting in an earthy, woodsy, and citrusy fragrance. Based out of Abbottsford, B.C., Logan Dunn prides himself on experience, quality, and unique genetics that allows for complete control of his grow and output. Each plant is grown in soil and flowered using high sodium bulbs. Then they’re hand watered and hand trimmed, and slow dried in a flash of cold air at 50% humidity.