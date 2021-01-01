Houndstooth
by Tweed
Two classics collide to create Gnomestar Craft Cannabis Meat Breath. Grown in Delta, B.C., Meat Breath is a cross between Meatloaf and the legendary Mendo Breath that produces a bold, sweet, and earthy strain. Meat Breath's top terpenes are limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, and its rich green buds are unique with profound trichome visibility, dark shades of purple, and burnt orange pistils. Gnomestar Craft Cannabis grows Meat Breath in coco coir, feeding it a healthy diet of nutrients to ensure it results in a great product. Temperature and humidity are carefully monitored to ensure the plants are healthy and happy. Once the buds are harvested, they’re hang-dried in a cool environment for 10 days to ensure maximum cannabinoid and terpene content. When it’s time, each bud is hand-trimmed to maximize the trichome content.
Meat Breath is an indica-dominant marijuana strain that crosses Meatloaf and the fabled Mendo Breath. Representing standard indicas today, it has deep purples, bright greens, orange hairs, and thick trichome coverage, making this flower striking in both color and contrast. And there is even more to this strain than just looks. This THC-dominant strain was designed to kick hard, so be mindful when dosing. For the experienced consumer, its effects will uplift your mood and bring a deep relaxation to your body, providing a gentle nudge to sleep. People report it useful for chronic issues surrounding pain and sleep. As the name suggests, Meat Breath has a reputation for being very pungent. It will smell earthy and sweet, but also give off a distinct diesel smell; to put it simply, it smells dank. Both the smell and the flavor tend to linger, so be sure to consider that when partaking.
