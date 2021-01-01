 Loading…

Hybrid

krft Cannabis Cereal Milk

by Artisan Batch

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Artisan Batch prides itself on taking local growers from across Canada and giving them national exposure. For over five years, krft Cannabis in Newfoundland has been growing unforgettable cannabis strains for Canadians to consume. Their most recent export, krft Cannabis Cereal Milk, is a rare and evenly balanced hybrid strain which is a cross between Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman. This uniquely phenohunted strain is grown hydroponically indoors in Eazy Grow coco pyramids with a custom blend of nutrient salts. The plant is then hang dried and cold cured for 21 days, burping it daily to allow moisture and CO2 to escape the jars. Thanks to being carefully hand-trimmed, Cereal Milk has beautiful dark green and purple heart-shaped buds, dusted in sugary trichomes. The strain’s flavour features creamy berry and fruity citrus notes with a hint of gas, similar to the fruity milk leftover after a bowl of breakfast cereal. Cereal Milk features 20-26% THC and <1% CBD, with top terpenes led by myrcene, limonene, and caryophyllene.

About this brand

Artisan Batch is all about giving local growers a national platform. The country’s best craft cannabis and microgrowers are featured in a rotating series of unique strains, all of which have exceptional genetics. We scoured Canada to find craft cannabis, grown by the country's best craft cannabis and microgrowers, giving Canadians access to premium, classic strains of cannabis from the legacy market.

About this strain

Cereal Milk

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Cereal Milk is a hybrid marijuana strain from Cookies. Cereal Milk is made by crossing Y Life (Cookies x Cherry Pie) and Snowman, a sativa-dominant Cookies pheno. Cereal Milk has a loud flavor with a sweet milk and ice cream nose that will keep you dipping back into your stash. You can expect dense, quality nugs dripping with trichomes and a potent high.

