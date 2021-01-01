ATMAN NEREUS Electronic Water Pipe
by ATMAN VAPORIZERWrite a review
$199.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
ATMAN NEREUS is the world’s first vaporizer that uses water as a filter. PORTABLE Nereus has an 18500 1500mAh Li-ion rechargeable 3.6V battery The 18500 offers you the extreme power to enhance your vaping experience. POTENT Nereus has a chamber made of quartz, which has a melting pt of 2,912 degrees Fahrenheit. It will not release any harmful substances or unpleasant smells when heated, providing the best vaping experience ever. PURE Water is the most effective filter for impurities. It removes tar so it is much less damaging to your health This Kit Includes: 1x Atman Nereus 1x Atman Stainless Steel Spoon 1x Cleaning Brush Tool 1x USB Charger Warranty: Atman Nereus is back with One-Year Warranty
About this brand
ATMAN VAPORIZER
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.