Atman Pretty Plus Vaporizer Pen

by ATMAN VAPORIZER

About this product

The Atman Pretty Plus Dry Herb Vaporizer Pen is designed in high tech, coming with orange alert, to indicate customers when it is ready to vape, and warn us it is getting hot, do not touch it directly. Once the temperature reaches 113°F, the color of tank start to change to orange, when it reaches to 122 °F, it will be totally orange color. When it is ready to vape, the light will turn to green color. When stop working, and cool down to 100°F, it will be back to the normal color. It is in Pen style for dry herb, with 360° heating structure chamber in ceramic mega volume for dry herb. Ensure pure taste of vaping. Features: 1. Pretty Slim vaporizer pen for dry herb in 14mm Diameter. 2. With high tech design, coming with color change, orange alert. To tell when it is ready to vape, and warn customer the atomizer is getting hot, do not touch it directly. 3. Coming with ceramic tank, ensure pure taste. 4. New heating structure, ensure 100% heating up. No waste. 5. High drain lithium battery, supper enough power, ensure it can reach 400°F in 30 seconds. 6. Unscrew the tank cover to fill the dry herb. 7. Bottom Micro USB charging way. Protection System: 1. Low Voltage protection:The device will stop working when it is lower voltage, meanwhile the red button light will flash 8 times to indicate it’s time to charge. 2. Short Circuit protection: When the atomizer is short circuit, The device will stop working and red button light will flash 3 times to indicate Short Circuit happening. 3. Over time protection: With 60 seconds cut-off, when it constantly works for 60 seconds, it will cut off and stop working, the green button light will flash 3 times to indicate over-time working. Reset the button, and you can use it again. Cleaning: Take off the heating chamber, and using brush or ethanol alcohol to clean the dry herb vaporizer after use. Please make sure it is cool down and get back to the normal color before cleaning. ATTENTION: Please keep the heating chamber totally dry before you load it to the device. Warranty: ATMAN Pretty Plus Vaporizer comes with 1 year warranty. Atman Pretty Plus Dry Herb Vaporizer Kit:: 1 x Atman Pretty Plus Battery 1 x Pretty Plus Atomizer 1 x Extra heating chamber 1 x packing tool 1 x Micro USB charger

About this brand

Atman vaporizers UK is a leading innovative company that specializes in manufacturing premium high quality portable electronic vaporizers. Since 2009 Atman utilizes the latest technology , designs, attention to detail to insure both original designs and perfect performance to our customers. Atman’s professional customer support team is knowledgeable in all aspects of our product line, No question or concern is too big or too small for our representatives. All products are covered by our 1 year limited warranty so customers can rest assured that every product is a good product. At Atman, we listen to customers feedback and reviews to improve our products. With years of experience we know your business and customers needs. We have launched ourselves ahead of the competition and have revolutionized the Vaporizer industry!!! Please visit Atman website or contact your account representative for new products . Atman ,a trusted name in personal portable vaporizer ,boost your love and your life. Sincerely, The Atman Team

Wed Oct 16 2019
R........o
excellent product easy to use, took a little getting use to but i like it a lot. specially when the chambers changes colors after it heats up looks pretty cool