 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. THC Sativa Aces Pre-Roll - 2x0.5g

THC Sativa Aces Pre-Roll - 2x0.5g

by Aurora

Write a review
Aurora Cannabis Pre-rolls THC Sativa Aces Pre-Roll - 2x0.5g

About this product

A sativa pre-roll pack with very strong THC potency. This sativa pre-roll pack has very strong THC potency, and its terpene profile includes alpha-pinene, myrcene, terpineol and guaiol.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Aurora Logo
Aurora was created by four visionary entrepreneurs with a shared passion for growing the highest quality cannabis. Today we are proud to be one of the largest global innovators. Under the guidance of our master cultivators, we grow some of the world’s finest cannabis in the most technologically advanced facilities using a completely pesticide free approach to growing. From seed to sale each bud is given the care it deserves, at the hands of a passionate team. We believe in fostering community connections, quality and the entrepreneurial spirit.