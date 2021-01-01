Animal Mints Pre-Rolls 3.5g 10-pack
About this product
Animal Mints Pre-Rolls 3.5g 10-pack by Back Forty Cannabis
About this brand
Back Forty Cannabis
About this strain
Animal Mints
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Animal Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with SinMint Cookies. Animal Mints produces a strong body and head high, making it ideal for after work and evening use. This strain features a sweet, pungent aroma that is minty on the exhale. Growers say Animal Mints has bright green and brown buds with only a dusting of frost. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with stress.
