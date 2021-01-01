 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. 8 Inch Bong

8 Inch Bong

by Badass Glass

Write a review
Badass Glass Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes 8 Inch Bong

$45.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

This 8 inch bong is made by the experts over at Diamond Glass. Though some may call it a mini bong, it hits hard as any 1 foot bong. The straight tube bong holds an ice catcher for smooth hits and comes with a diffused downstem for max filtration. Its size makes it perfect for travel and its sturdy base makes it a solid desk piece. This glass bong is protected by a durable and thick body even for the most clumsy smokers.

About this brand

Badass Glass Logo
Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review