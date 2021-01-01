About this product

This engraved bong stands just under a foot and features beautiful designs on the tube, base, and downstem. The flared mouthpiece is made for a tight seal and ringed in purple. Traveling down, the engraving on the tube is that of a totem, displaying fierce faces and animals. The totem bong tube engraving stops just above the ice catcher, made of more purple glass, before sliding into the clear glass of the beaker. Through the clear glass you're able to see the gorgeous detail of the included downstem, and the mandala formation on the bottom of the base. Around the base is a thin line of frosted glass, making this piece a polished masterpiece. Everyone will be wondering where you got this badass engraved bong, and you'll know where to send them.