Terp Pearls

by Badass Glass

$44.20MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Terp pearls are definitely the hottest accessory for dabbers right now. This quartz banger set features a flat top banger design with two pearls and a carb cap that will spin them extremely fast. Badass Glass checks the function of each cap prior to shipment so you can rest assure you will receive one that works perfectly every time.

About this brand

Online retailer of unique and high quality smoking gear.

