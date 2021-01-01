 Loading…

All Purpose Flower Indica

by Bake Sale

All Purpose Flower Indica
Bake Sale Cannabis Flower All Purpose Flower Indica

About this product

All Purpose Flower (Indica) is a blended product that offers quality whole buds with pungent aromas and approachable THC levels. Conveniently packaged in a resealable pouch, it can be used in a variety of ways, on its own or combined with other cannabis products. A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.

About this brand

Bake Sale All Purpose Flower is a blended product that offers high-quality buds with pungent terpene aromas, approachable THC levels, and a variety of options for consumption. Available in Indica and Sativa varieties, using high-quality flower that HEXO brands are known for, but with a more approachable potency of 14-17% THC. Sold in 14g and 28g sizes with a very low cost per gram, All Purpose Flower offers outstanding value. All Purpose Flower can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as: - Decarboxylation to make into edibles. - Smoke or vape on its own. - Combine with extracts like hash. - Stretch premium flower stash. A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.

