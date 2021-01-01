 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Flower
  All Purpose Flower Sativa

All Purpose Flower Sativa

by Bake Sale

Bake Sale All Purpose Sativa is a blended product that offers high-quality buds with pungent terpene aromas, approachable THC levels (14-17%), and a variety of options for consumption.

Bake Sale All Purpose Flower is a blended product that offers high-quality buds with pungent terpene aromas, approachable THC levels, and a variety of options for consumption. Available in Indica and Sativa varieties, using high-quality flower that HEXO brands are known for, but with a more approachable potency of 14-17% THC. Sold in 14g and 28g sizes with a very low cost per gram, All Purpose Flower offers outstanding value. All Purpose Flower can be consumed in a variety of ways, such as: - Decarboxylation to make into edibles. - Smoke or vape on its own. - Combine with extracts like hash. - Stretch premium flower stash. A great value ingredient for cannabis cooking consumers who are perfecting recipes or just experimenting with decarboxylation and infusing food at home for the first time.

