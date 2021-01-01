Dream Lodge Liquid Herbz
by Bear BlendWrite a review
$19.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else. 100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank. Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Vegetable Glycerin, Red Raspberry, Mullein, Mugwort, Lavender Flowers, Damiana, Marshmallow, Hops, Wormwood, Valerian, Passion Flower, Lobelia, Tarragon and Water Soluble Coconut or Star Anise Extract
About this brand
Bear Blend
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.