  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Shaman Hemp Flower Rolliez

Shaman Hemp Flower Rolliez

by Bear Blend

$34.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Shaman is an aromatic blend of organic ceremonial herbs and high terpene hemp CBD flower. Specially blended for healing and ceremony, this magical hand-crafted blend pays homage to the medicine men and women around the world. Hand made using Raw Paper cones, our hemp CBD prerolls are the best that you will find. Smoking herbs is an ancient tradition and a ceremonial sacrament. Rolliez burn best if you sip them gently. The smoke will get more full and satisfying the lower they burn and they do not usually require relighting. We recommend you take the time to let them burn at their own pace. Each tin comes with a pack of 10 Shaman Rolliez sealed for freshness. Go Herbal. Get Blended™. Celebrate Wisely. Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a certified organic facility in Southern California.

About this brand

Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.

