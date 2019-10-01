 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Vizion Herbal Ceremonial Blend

Vizion Herbal Ceremonial Blend

by Bear Blend

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Bear Blend Smoking Smoking Accessories Vizion Herbal Ceremonial Blend
Bear Blend Smoking Smoking Accessories Vizion Herbal Ceremonial Blend

$14.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Ceremonial blends are used as a tea, a smoke, a vape or an incense. Herbs have been used to relax and reconnect for 100s of years. Enjoy alone or blended with other herbs. Bear Blend is made from the finest herbs; 100% USDA certified certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. The blends are hand-crafted in a USDA certified organic facility in Southern Oregon. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Red Raspberry, Mullein, Ginko Biloba, Gotu Kola, Damiana, Mugwort, Lavender, Mate, Calamus, Lobelia and Skullcap

About this brand

Bear Blend Logo
Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Tue Oct 01 2019
c........8
I found this amazing company on the King Palm page at Facebook. Where do I begin to describe the experience! I'm not a smoker; the blend was perfect for my medical turmoil & I thought...take a new road. Took small draws. Rich, full textured taste. Sweet, slow burn on the herbs. Felt very relaxed, centered & focused. Three days later, the effects have expanded. My head is clear, energy is shifted on a higher vibration. The tin was larger than expected. Delivery was fast. And packed as requested. Customer for life. And I am now an organic herb smoker. Never thought chronic illnesses would open this door. Or buying Boveda packs at King Palm either!
1 person found this helpful