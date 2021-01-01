 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Vizion Liquid Herbz

Vizion Liquid Herbz

by Bear Blend

Vizion Liquid Herbz

$19.95MSRP

About this product

Liquid Herbz are a premium, certified organic e-liquid made using 100% vegetable glycerine, herbs and nothing else. 100% VG must be vaped with a sub-ohm vaporizer and tank. Bear Blend e-liquids are made from the finest organic ingredients; 100% USDA certified organic, biodynamic and fair trade. Bear Blend herbal products are carefully hand-crafted in small batches in our USDA certified organic southern Oregon facility. 100% USDA Certified Organic Ingredients Red Raspberry, Mullein, Ginko Biloba, Gotu Kola, Damiana, Mugwort, Lavender, Mate, Calamus, Lobelia, and Skullcap

About this brand

Bear Blend™ is a premier line of certified organic additive free herbal ceremonial blends and Liquid Herbz™. The herbal blends can be enjoyed in a tea, a pipe, vaporizer or rolling paper and can also be blended with other herbs and tobacco. The certified organic vegetable based Liquid Herbz are compatible with all the top e-cigs and vape pens and can be ingested sub-lingually. RYO (roll your own). Vape it as a flower or concentrate. Put it in your pipe. Enjoy it as a tea, hot or cold.

