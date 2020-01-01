 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. CBD Charlotte's Angel

CBD Charlotte's Angel

by Benchmark

Write a review
Benchmark Cannabis Flower CBD Charlotte's Angel

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD Charlotte's Angel is a CBD strain with little to no THC. As a Sativa with diesel and pine notes, this strain offers both medicinal and recreational users access to high CBD effects without the psychoactive effects.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Benchmark Logo
Benchmark id committed to setting the standard and becoming the global leader in delivering the highest quality cannabis and cannabis products.