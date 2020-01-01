 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Glueberry OG

by Benchmark

Benchmark Cannabis Flower Glueberry OG

About this product

The result of blending an OG Kush, GG hybrid and blueberry strain, Gluberry OG, brings together the best of all parental strains. Boasting compact and resinous buds, Glueberry OG is high THC,50：50sativa：indicate hybrid. This strain has flavour notes of ripe berries and citrus, made more complicated by pine and diesel notes.

About this brand

Benchmark id committed to setting the standard and becoming the global leader in delivering the highest quality cannabis and cannabis products.