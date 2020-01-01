Houndstooth
by Tweed
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
THC: 4% - 8% CBD: 6% -10% It all must start somewhere, and Nebula 2 is a great place to start. A near balanced blend of lower THC and CBD values, Nebula 2 with its sweet honey and fruity flavours is a perfect entry point for new cannabis users. Begin to explore your body’s relationship with THC/CBD and learn what works and what does not. Effects: Relaxed; Happy; Euphoric Flavours: Pine; Menthol; Mint Dominant Terpenes : Myrcene; Limonene; Caryophyllene
Be the first to review this product.