Who is Benchmark Botanics? Well, we are. Benchmark is a rapidly growing licensed producer from the historic heartland of BC bud, the Okanogan Valley. To us, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and worth sharing with as many people as possible: its all about the community, people coming together to enjoy the fruits of our hard work and thoughtful approach to small batch, craft cannabis growing. All of the strains that we cultivate, every product we produce are done so with one thing in mind, uniqueness. We strive to ensure that any and all products we bring to market are stand alone, not just in terms of exceptional quality but as being fresh, new and intriguing options for the discerning consumer. Small batch growing allows for us to give each of our plants the individual care and attention they deserve to facilitate the creation of the best possible product time after time - as we said, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and we can't wait for you to get to know us and share in our excitement over our products.