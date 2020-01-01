 Loading…
Indica

Sensi Star

by Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics Inc. Cannabis Flower Sensi Star

About this product

Indica | THC: 12% - 19% CBD: 0% - 1% From Spanish sin semilla (“without seeds”), Sensi Star is grown using a technique where only the female is allowed to blossom. Without pollen from the male plant, the female blossoms produce no seeds, forming large panicled flowers that look like roses. The high THC strain yields dense, solid, compact buds with pungent, citrusy notes. Effects: Energetic; Happy; Uplifting Flavours: Earthy; Sweet; Pungent Dominant Terpenes : Linalool; Myrcene; Pinene

About this strain

Sensi Star

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Who is Benchmark Botanics? Well, we are. Benchmark is a rapidly growing licensed producer from the historic heartland of BC bud, the Okanogan Valley. To us, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and worth sharing with as many people as possible: its all about the community, people coming together to enjoy the fruits of our hard work and thoughtful approach to small batch, craft cannabis growing. All of the strains that we cultivate, every product we produce are done so with one thing in mind, uniqueness. We strive to ensure that any and all products we bring to market are stand alone, not just in terms of exceptional quality but as being fresh, new and intriguing options for the discerning consumer. Small batch growing allows for us to give each of our plants the individual care and attention they deserve to facilitate the creation of the best possible product time after time - as we said, great cannabis is worth getting excited about and we can't wait for you to get to know us and share in our excitement over our products. Follow us and stay connected Instagram: www.instagram.com/benchmarkbotanicsins/ www.instagram.com/potanicalsgreengrowers/ Twitter: www.twitter.com/benchmarkbc www.twitter.com/potanicalsbc Facebook: www.facebook.com/benchmarkbotanics Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/benchmark-botanics-inc Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCI0IAWlYn_gBxDhHUCb3x4Q? Vimeo https://vimeo.com/benchmarkbotanicsinc