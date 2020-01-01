 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Think Fast

by Benchmark

Benchmark Cannabis Flower Think Fast

About this product

Think Fast is a high THC, Sativa dominant strain. It is known to have thick buds overflowing with resin. Terpenes, including myrcene, humulene, and caryophy-llene give this strain distinct notes of spice, citrus and fruity flavours.

About this brand

Benchmark Logo
Benchmark id committed to setting the standard and becoming the global leader in delivering the highest quality cannabis and cannabis products.