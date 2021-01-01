At Bhang®, we’re dedicated to providing a high-quality product that elevates your cannabis experience. Consistency, potency, and quality are what we strive for, not to mention customer satisfaction. Bhang® is all about finding new ways to enhance the cannabis-infused chocolate category, one bar at a time. All our products have a chocolate-first, cannabis-free flavour. If you love the taste of chocolate and the effects of cannabis, Bhang® chocolate was created for you.