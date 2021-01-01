 Loading…

CBD Milk Chocolate

by Bhang Canada

Bhang Canada Edibles Chocolates CBD Milk Chocolate
Bhang Canada Edibles Chocolates CBD Milk Chocolate

About this product

Bhang® CBD Milk Chocolate combines rich 48% cocoa and CBD and are scored into four pieces, so individuals can have one square or four. Produced in Indiva’s state-of-the-art facility based in London, Ontario, Bhang® CBD Milk Chocolate offers a cannabis-free flavour with the right hint of sweetness. Bhang® didn’t create cannabis chocolate–they just perfected it.

About this brand

At Bhang®, we’re dedicated to providing a high-quality product that elevates your cannabis experience. Consistency, potency, and quality are what we strive for, not to mention customer satisfaction. Bhang® is all about finding new ways to enhance the cannabis-infused chocolate category, one bar at a time. All our products have a chocolate-first, cannabis-free flavour. If you love the taste of chocolate and the effects of cannabis, Bhang® chocolate was created for you.

