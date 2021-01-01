THC Cookies and Cream White Chocolate
by Bhang CanadaWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Bhang® THC Cookies and Cream White Chocolate is the perfect pairing of gourmet white chocolate and THC, scored into four pieces perfect for sharing. Indulge in the cannabis-free flavour of white chocolate, crunchy cookie bits and 10 mg THC per bar. Bhang® didn’t create cannabis chocolate, they just perfected it.
About this brand
Bhang Canada
At Bhang®, we’re dedicated to providing a high-quality product that elevates your cannabis experience. Consistency, potency, and quality are what we strive for, not to mention customer satisfaction. Bhang® is all about finding new ways to enhance the cannabis-infused chocolate category, one bar at a time. All our products have a chocolate-first, cannabis-free flavour. If you love the taste of chocolate and the effects of cannabis, Bhang® chocolate was created for you.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.